Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Trading Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 218,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.58.

Asanko Gold Company Profile (TSE:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

