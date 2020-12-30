Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Artesian Resources worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $344.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $38,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

