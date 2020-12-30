Arqma Reaches Market Cap of $75,297.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 79.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market cap of $75,297.00 and approximately $54,479.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,859.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $746.47 or 0.02586546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00442407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.50 or 0.01231840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00553161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00222226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,773,238 coins and its circulating supply is 7,728,694 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

