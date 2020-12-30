Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.48 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $46.48 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,354,364 coins and its circulating supply is 126,133,467 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

