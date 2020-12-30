Arbor Metals Corp. (ABR.V) (CVE:ABR) Trading Up 3.4%

Arbor Metals Corp. (ABR.V) (CVE:ABR)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 303,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 164,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

The company has a market cap of C$101.32 million and a PE ratio of -236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.54.

About Arbor Metals Corp. (ABR.V) (CVE:ABR)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, and explores natural resource properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Cree Lake property covering an area of 2,473 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; and 75% interest in Rakounga Project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

