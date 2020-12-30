AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,230 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 119,733 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

