AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,282 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,727.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

