AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $452,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

