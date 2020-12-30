AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 132.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 586,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $199,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,116. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

