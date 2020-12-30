AQR Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 44,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 129,097 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

