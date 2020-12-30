AQR Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Costamare worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 773,516 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,102,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 397,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 47.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 221,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 30.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 876,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of CMRE opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a PE ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

