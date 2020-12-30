AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,050 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at $256,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $2,147,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 4,900 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $132,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,930,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,220,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,842. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.