AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,312 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,433,000 after acquiring an additional 350,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 130,413 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 352,118 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

In related news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

