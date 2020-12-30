Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 327.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,637 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

AAPL stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

