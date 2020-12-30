Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Director Bernard P. Aldrich Sells 20,000 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $840.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.20. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 351,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

