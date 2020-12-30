Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

NYSE APHA opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Aphria by 209.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aphria by 11.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

