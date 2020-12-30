Aphria (APHA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aphria (NYSE: APHA):

12/28/2020 – Aphria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

12/17/2020 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Aphria was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Aphria was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

APHA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,177. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

