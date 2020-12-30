Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) Sets New 12-Month High at $490.00

Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 487 ($6.36), with a volume of 5542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 455.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 408.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.74 million and a PE ratio of 27.36.

Get Anpario plc (ANP.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Karen Prior sold 56,064 shares of Anpario plc (ANP.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £224,256 ($292,991.90).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario plc (ANP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario plc (ANP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.