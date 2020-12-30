Andrew R. Heyer Sells 10,877 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $490,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $641.79 million, a P/E ratio of -336.23 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Lovesac by 26.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Lovesac by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,958,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,322,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.