Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $331.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

