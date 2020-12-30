Analysts Set Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Price Target at $15.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

UBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.13 million, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

