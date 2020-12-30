Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Target Price at $25.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.16. 3,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.86 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

