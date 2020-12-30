Analysts Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target at $10.88

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,418. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $88,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

