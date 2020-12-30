Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $129.33

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.11.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 110,724 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.46. 619,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,099. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.