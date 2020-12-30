Analysts Set Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target at $12.83

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.83. 57,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 4.20.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.