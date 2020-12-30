Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Target Price at $14.45

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

