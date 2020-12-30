Analysts Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT at $36.81

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 625,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.90 and a beta of -0.06. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 495,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.