Analysts Set Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target at $222.60

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

ABMD traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,652. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average is $277.58.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 672.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $884,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

