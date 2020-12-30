Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $10.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PHM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 189,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

