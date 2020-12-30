Analysts Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Model N reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Model N stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,762 shares of company stock worth $969,634. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Model N by 25.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,697 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 39.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,469,000 after buying an additional 518,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 938,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

