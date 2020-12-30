Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.38. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $812.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

