Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.38. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $812.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
