Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.90. FirstCash posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.27 million.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

FCFS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 205,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.85.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

