Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.60 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.