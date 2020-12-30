Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.60 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

