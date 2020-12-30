Analysts Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $3.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $24.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.16.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $664.98 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $651.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.59.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.