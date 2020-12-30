Analysts Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $3.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $24.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.16.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $664.98 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $651.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.59.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

