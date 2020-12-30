Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $5,721,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $3,469,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 375.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AUB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. 212,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,820. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

