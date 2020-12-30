Analysts Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDMN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

KDMN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 9,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,163. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 322.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

