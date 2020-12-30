Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $976.00 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

IGT opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.25. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

