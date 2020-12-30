Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Post $1.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.64. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $4.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

