Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce sales of $144.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.97 million to $163.27 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $134.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $729.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.12 million to $735.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $712.71 million, with estimates ranging from $698.75 million to $720.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.70. 224,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,433. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.