Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.85

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.85 and last traded at $146.28, with a volume of 1902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.47.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,318 shares of company stock worth $6,863,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

