Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Shares of AMGN opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.23. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $3,994,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $1,366,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

