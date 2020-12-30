Americas Gold and Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Trading Down 0.7%

Americas Gold and Silver Co. (NASDAQ:USAS)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 750,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,082,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USAS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Americas Gold and Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Americas Gold and Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties in North America. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares in located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico.

