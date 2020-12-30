American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Down 12.9%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s stock price traded down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.87. 647,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 289,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

