American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

AMSC opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $603.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Superconductor by 48.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 40.0% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.