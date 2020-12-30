American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) rose 14.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 6,419,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 1,107,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

AREC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

