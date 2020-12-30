AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Declares $5.00 None Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:DIT opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.