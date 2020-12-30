AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,651,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $367.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.60. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The business’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

