Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $49.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.99 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $50.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $211.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.27 million to $214.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.42 million, with estimates ranging from $199.45 million to $205.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $432.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

