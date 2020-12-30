Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.55 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $49.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.99 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $50.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $211.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.27 million to $214.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.42 million, with estimates ranging from $199.45 million to $205.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $432.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.