Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Alliant Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 548,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

