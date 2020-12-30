Alias Price Reaches $0.0804 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Alias has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $26.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alias has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001558 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008462 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007690 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002614 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

